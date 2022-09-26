King Charles III blasted for his ‘demanding’ nature

Sources reveal King Charles VIII has an ‘unquenchable and demanding’ thirst for work.

Ex-member of the household says he is “never satisfied with himself, or what he has achieved”.

Startling confessions made concerning the work-life balance required to work for the next King.

King Charles III is made fun of for having a ‘unquenchable and demanding’ thirst for work. This information was revealed by an inside source for The Times, who also made some startling confessions concerning the work-life balance required to work for the next King of England.

The source was quoted saying, “He was demanding in that he is always working. Seven days a week. Never stops. At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense.”

King Charles is “never satisfied with himself, or what he has achieved,” a former member of the household even acknowledged. “People around him had to work hard to keep up. He had enormous stamina.”

"He would drive people hard. He was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things." "The workload as private secretary would be immense. He had strong opinions. He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun." "He would rarely direct it at the individual. It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something." "He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again. Things would frustrate him, especially the media."