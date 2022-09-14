King Charles III could not win hearts of British youth

As King Charles III holds the Crown, changes lie ahead of Royals

King Charles became the oldest monarch to take the throne in British history.

London: A legitimate head of state or a dated anachronism? Younger generations of Britons are skeptical of King Charles III as king and are asking greater questions about the monarchy’s future.

The passing of Prince Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, didn’t prevent young Londoners from having a good time this weekend at a packed pub in the trendy Soho neighbourhood.

“I don´t look forward to King Charles,” Joseph Curran, 28, told AFP over the hubbub of music and chatter.

“But what´s the alternative?”

Following the conclusion of his mother’s record-breaking seven-decade rule, King Charles, then 73, became the oldest monarch to take the throne in British history.

The vast age difference is unlikely to make him likeable to his younger subjects.

Only 29% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 indicated they agreed with Charles being a good king in a YouGov poll released in May.

Charles ranked only 12th among millennials in a popularity poll of royals, far below Queen Elizabeth in first place and the glitz of Kate and her husband Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, in second and third.

King Charles’ popularity among Britons increased significantly, according to a recent poll conducted after Queen Elizabeth’s passing, although not everyone was pleased with his performance during his early years in office.

Sam, 21, said, “From what I’ve seen from his new speeches, he’s not giving me the same energy that you would get from the queen.”

Charles’ reputation has been damaged by scandals over the years, and it was particularly hurt by his contentious divorce from ex-wife Diana, who her away in a car accident in 1997.

More recently, when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan broke off to establish a new life in the United States, they have made claims of racism and insensitivity against the royal family.

