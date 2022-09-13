King Charles III holds positive views about Islam & Quran.

Charles said Islam has taught him that “there are limits to the abundance of Nature”.

These are not arbitrary limits, they are the limits imposed by God.

Advertisement

King Charles III has a generally favorable opinion of Islam. Author Jobson, a royal expert, revealed in Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes and Dreams how the 73-year-old enjoys reading the Quran.

While speaking to a crowd at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies in 2010, Charles said Islam has taught him that “there are limits to the abundance of Nature”.

“These are not arbitrary limits, they are the limits imposed by God and, as such, if my understanding of the Quran is correct, Muslims are commanded not to transgress them,”

“We share this planet with the rest of creation for a very good reason – and that is, we cannot exist on our own without the intricately balanced web of life around us. Islam has always taught this and to ignore that lesson is to default on our contract with Creation.”

This year, Charles also issued a statement to welcome Muslims everywhere throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that “Not only the generosity, but also abstention, gratefulness and togetherness in prayer which will give great comfort to many across the world,”

Advertisement

“The generosity of spirit and kind-hearted hospitality of Muslims does not cease to astound me and I am sure that as we enter more uncertain times … the Muslim community will again be a source of immense charitable giving this Ramadan.” Also Read Jesse Armstrong shocked everyone as he took swipe at King Charles III Jesse Armstrong shocked everyone as he took swipe at King Charles III....