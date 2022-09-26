King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was given the power to review any legislation.

There are many documents that need his signature.

The monarch’s approval is required for legislation that might have an impact on him.

Advertisement

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, King Charles III ascended to the throne and was given the power to review any statute.

Recently, the new monarch was spotted organising official documents from a red box, giving the impression that there are many documents that need Charles’ signature.

There is a rule in Buckingham Palace that dates back to the 1700s that states the monarch must consult him before passing any legislation, and MPs must also get his approval before discussing any legislation that might have an impact on him.

According to the royal family’s website, it is also a long-standing custom for Parliament to request the monarch’s consent—as opposed to assent—for the discussion of legislation that would impact the Crown’s prerogatives or interests.

“Where The Monarch’s Consent is given it is signified in each House of Parliament and recorded in Hansard. Consent has not been withheld in modern times, except on the advice of Government.”

The Guardian has previously reported that throughout the reign of the Queen, clandestine rule was employed to review various legislation more than 1000 times.

Advertisement