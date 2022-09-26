Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him
King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

King Charles III is now able to influence laws that could affect him

Advertisement
  • After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was given the power to review any legislation.
  • There are many documents that need his signature.
  • The monarch’s approval is required for legislation that might have an impact on him.
Advertisement

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, King Charles III ascended to the throne and was given the power to review any statute.

Recently, the new monarch was spotted organising official documents from a red box, giving the impression that there are many documents that need Charles’ signature.

There is a rule in Buckingham Palace that dates back to the 1700s that states the monarch must consult him before passing any legislation, and MPs must also get his approval before discussing any legislation that might have an impact on him.

According to the royal family’s website, it is also a long-standing custom for Parliament to request the monarch’s consent—as opposed to assent—for the discussion of legislation that would impact the Crown’s prerogatives or interests.

“Where The Monarch’s Consent is given it is signified in each House of Parliament and recorded in Hansard. Consent has not been withheld in modern times, except on the advice of Government.”

The Guardian has previously reported that throughout the reign of the Queen, clandestine rule was employed to review various legislation more than 1000 times.

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles III ‘argued’ with his sons, about Camilla
King Charles III ‘argued’ with his sons, about Camilla

Angela Levin's new book 'Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort' The book...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Allison Williams speaks about Hollywood nepotism
Sonam Kapoor reacts as Anand Ahuja takes Vayu for morning walk
Sonam Kapoor reacts as Anand Ahuja takes Vayu for morning walk
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed Unseen Vacation Photos
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed Unseen Vacation Photos
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets on Dubai holiday
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black jackets on Dubai holiday
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Raha's 'gorgeous' pink bedding
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of Raha's 'gorgeous' pink bedding
Neetu Kapoor asks Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for her husband
Neetu Kapoor asks Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for her husband
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story