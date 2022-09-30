King Charles III receives sad news

Advertisement
Articles
  • The Queen’s Educator finished much behind the 7-4 favourite Okeechobee.
  • The William Haggas-trained, 11-10 favourite that Tom Marquand was riding finished in second place.
  • The colt was the first horse to wear the royal colours of purple, red, and gold.
King Charles III appeared to be disappointed on Thursday after his first race since receiving his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s extensive stable of racehorses finished in second place.

Since the death of Britain’s longest-reigning king on September 8, the three-year-old colt named Educator was the first horse to wear the royal colours of purple, red, and gold.

The Queen’s Educator, who competed in a handicap at Salisbury, did not, however, have a happily ever after triumph.

The William Haggas-trained, 11-10 favourite that Tom Marquand was riding finished much behind the 7-4 winner Okeechobee.

Marquand told the BBC, “The plan was to win and it didn’t go to plan — that’s horse racing.

“It´s a new era and while exciting, it is sad. All I have ever known, like most people, is just the Queen and it´s passed on to the King. It´s fantastic in continuing her legacy because she put so much hard work and passion into it.”

“He (Educator) ran all right, but he´s been a long time off the track and he´s a big lad who is quite full of himself and he needs racing, basically.” (Web Desk/AFP) and it´s passed on to the King. It´s fantastic in continuing her legacy because she put so much hard work and passion into it,” said Maureen Haggas, the trainer’s wife. (AFP/Web Desk)

King Charles’ ‘assassination attempt’ in Australia: Video
King Charles’ ‘assassination attempt’ in Australia: Video

King Charles III is praised for surviving an alleged murder attempt during...

