King Charles III sets ‘death plan’ for unfortunate circumstances

Operation Menai Bridge is the name given to King Charles’ scheme, just as Queen Elizabeth II’s was given the name London Bridge.

Meain Bridge preparations will start this month, according to royal protection officer Simon Morgan.

He stated in an interview with Today: “Unfortunately as of tomorrow morning planning for Operation Menai Bridge will start in earnest.

“Even the King said in his acceptance that he will take this role for as long as life allows him to.

“He is 73 years of age, it’s got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we’ve got to start planning again for the future.”

On September 8, just hours after the passing of his mother, Elizabeth II, King Charles was proclaimed the new ruler of Britain.

