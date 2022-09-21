Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles III sets ‘death plan’ for unfortunate circumstances

King Charles III sets ‘death plan’ for unfortunate circumstances

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles III sets ‘death plan’ for unfortunate circumstances

King Charles III sets ‘death plan’ for unfortunate circumstances

Advertisement
  • Meain Bridge preparations will start this month, according to royal protection officer Simon Morgan.
  • Operation Menai Bridge is the name given to King Charles’ scheme.
  • Each member of the royal family in the line of succession has their own death plan.
Advertisement

In case of emergency, King Charles III had a death plan in place. To prevent turmoil in the event of such occurrences, each member of the royal family in the line of succession has their own death plan.

Operation Menai Bridge is the name given to King Charles’ scheme, just as Queen Elizabeth II’s was given the name London Bridge.

Meain Bridge preparations will start this month, according to royal protection officer Simon Morgan.

He stated in an interview with Today: “Unfortunately as of tomorrow morning planning for Operation Menai Bridge will start in earnest.

“Even the King said in his acceptance that he will take this role for as long as life allows him to.

“He is 73 years of age, it’s got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we’ve got to start planning again for the future.”

Advertisement

On September 8, just hours after the passing of his mother, Elizabeth II, King Charles was proclaimed the new ruler of Britain.

Also Read

Prince Andrew may need to work under King Charles
Prince Andrew may need to work under King Charles

The 62-year-old "cannot have a royal future," but it does not imply...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story