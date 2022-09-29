King Charles III warned against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be placed on hold, says Anna May Mangan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be placed on hold while King Charles III attends to his more significant tasks as the British king.

According to author and broadcaster Anna May Mangan, unlike the Sussexes, the 73-year-old needs people around him who can cheer him up.

“He needs support now and he needs people around him.”

“They’ve resigned, Harry and Meghan have resigned, not only have they resigned but they are a pair of whingers.

“They are going to sabotage his attempts, which is going to be hard enough to follow the Queen in her duty [and] her hard work. They need to be moved to one side”.

King Charles is further warned the public will not “tolerate the royalty funding for this pair now”.

The King was described as a “incredibly patient” and “indulgent” guy by Ms. Mangan, who cited the Sussexes’ “cringe worthy” interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

She continued by saying that Charles should “concentrate on the brand” and “disassociate himself from anyone who’s trying to bring him, or his country, down.”

