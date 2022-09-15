King Charles’ life in jeopardy?

King Charles’ life is in danger.

It is precedented, if he chooses to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

A string of “misfortunes” will befall him.

Advertisement

If King Charles chooses to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond, a string of “misfortunes” will befall him.

According to a Hindu tradition, the valuable stone that the British acquired from India in the middle of the nineteenth century is exclusively appropriate for women.

According to Reader’s Digest, men who wear it “will possess the world, but will also know all its miseries.”

It is said that “only God or woman can wear it with impunity.”

The legend further asserts that “Every royal who held the diamond would eventually lose his position of authority, if not his life. The stone was traded between rulers for more than 500 years during bloody battles and cruel uprisings.”

“The kings who had the Koh-i-Noor diamond led violent, bloody, mutilated, tortured, and betrayed lives. The history of the stone cannot be denied, and the possibility of the Koh-i-Noor curse is reason enough for anyone to be wary, whether or not they believe in the Kohinoor Diamond Curse “Vulcan Forge observes

Advertisement

It is anticipated that the diamond will become part of Charles’ crown upon his ascension to the British monarchy. However, rumors claim that Camilla, the Queen Consort, will have it incorporated into her crown.

Also Read King Charles will assign some royal tasks, after Queen’s death The late Queen Elizabeth II was a patron of over 600 organisations....