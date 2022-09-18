Advertisement
King Charles likely to step down from throne in under a year

King Charles likely to step down from throne in under a year

King Charles likely to step down from throne in under a year

King Charles III won’t get to wear the crown by summer 2023

  • An asparagus psychic has predicted that Prince William will become King within the next 12 months.
  • Clairvoyant also predicted Princess Anne would play the Duchess of Edinburgh in a different prediction.
  • She predicts that King Charles will abdicate soon due to his age and health issues.
Prince William will assume the throne sooner than predicted because King Charles will be compelled to abdicate.

Given his age and health, King Charles, according to asparagus psychic, won’t be able to hold onto the throne for very long.

“The spears also suggest that King Charles will take a step back, due to his age, and make William Prince Regent.

“There is a precedent for this happening before in this country.

“Prince William will take over many of the duties of the King and I predict this will happen soon, within the next 12 months,” she concludes.

The clairvoyant also predicted Princess Anne would play the Duchess of Edinburgh in a different prediction.

