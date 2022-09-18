King Charles likely to step down from throne in under a year

King Charles trolled for getting frustrated at work: Give him a Break
It is important to humanize King Charles facing difficulties in his new...
Prince William will assume the throne sooner than predicted because King Charles will be compelled to abdicate.
Given his age and health, King Charles, according to asparagus psychic, won’t be able to hold onto the throne for very long.
“The spears also suggest that King Charles will take a step back, due to his age, and make William Prince Regent.
“There is a precedent for this happening before in this country.
“Prince William will take over many of the duties of the King and I predict this will happen soon, within the next 12 months,” she concludes.
The clairvoyant also predicted Princess Anne would play the Duchess of Edinburgh in a different prediction.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.