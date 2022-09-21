Advertisement
King Charles ‘love child’ wants his identity not titles

King Charles ‘love child’ wants his identity not titles

  • Simon Dorante-Day has repeatedly asked for a DNA test from the British monarch.
  • He says once he succeeds William as legitimate heir, he will not seek financial gain.
  • “I’m looking for a title or some cash,” he said to BBC’s Newsround.
The “love child” of King Charles III is letting his father know what he wants. Simon Dorante-Day, who has repeatedly asked a DNA test from the British monarch, claims that once he succeeds William as the legitimate heir, he will not seek financial gain.

Now, he said to Class, “I’m looking for a title or some cash.

“Simply a man looking for my biological parents,” was how he defined himself.

Simon earlier said that because his father is the King, he is no longer “afraid” to ask for his rights.

Not really, he responded. The mountain is still a mountain, as I previously stated.

“I’m going to climb it, so – I’ve got to climb it to get over it, that’s the way it is.”

And we appreciate the chance to let him know that we haven’t given up, Simon’s wife said in support of him.

And he’ll still see us, she continued.

“We have not given up and we will address him via law L.A.W and lore L.O.R.E.”

Simon earlier said:  “It’s frustrating. To me, there’s a mountain in front of me, whether it’s male or female, whether it’s the Queen or whether it’s Charles, I’ve still got that mountain to climb to get to the truth.

“And that’s what it’s about, is the truth,” he said.

