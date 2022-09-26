King Charles, Queen Camilla attend church services at Balmoral

The monarch and his wife Camilla arrived at Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral, on Sunday.

The royals have returned to Scotland following the Queen’s funeral earlier this week.

They appeared in images when they arrived for the Sunday service.

The monarch and his wife rode in a car to the church, where they could both be seen in the rear seat. While the Queen covered her legs with a patchwork blanket in tones of grey and black with modest red accents, the King wore a dapper black suit.

When Queen Elizabeth II was in Scotland, she frequently brought her family to Crathie Kirk to attend services. Her heir and oldest son seems eager to continue the custom.

The day following the Queen’s funeral, on Tuesday, the King and Queen Consort departed from London and were later seen travelling to Aberdeen.

