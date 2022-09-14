Advertisement
King Charles’ reaction upon arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth

  • Omid Scobie published an exclusive photo taken just as the Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace.
  • King Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are all visible in the photo.

Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent, published an exclusive image taken just as the Queen’s coffin arrived at the Grand Entrance.

King Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are all visible in the photo.

“No photos from inside Buckingham Palace this evening, but moments captured before the Queen’s coffin was received at the Grand Entrance by family have given a glimpse, including this frame by Jeremy Selwyn featuring King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

