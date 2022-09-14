King Charles’ reaction upon arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth

London ready’s for grand farewell of Queen Elizabeth
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London ahead of...
Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent, published an exclusive image taken just as the Queen’s coffin arrived at the Grand Entrance.
King Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle are all visible in the photo.
“No photos from inside Buckingham Palace this evening, but moments captured before the Queen’s coffin was received at the Grand Entrance by family have given a glimpse, including this frame by Jeremy Selwyn featuring King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”
