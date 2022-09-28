Advertisement
King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles extend olive branch to Prince Harry after dinner snub

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be able to rejoin the royal family, according to King Charles III.
  • There were “tremendous flickers of hope” for mending the divide between Charles, his younger son.
  • The opportunity for the future monarch to speak with Sussexes during the Queen’s funeral gave him faith.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be able to rejoin the royal family, according to King Charles III. The opportunity for the future monarch to converse with the Sussexes during the Queen’s funeral, according to a source, gave him faith that things may improve.

There were “tremendous flickers of hope” for mending the divide between Charles, his younger son, and his wife.

An insider disclosed to The Telegraph: “It remains the case that the King loves both of his children.

“Over the last 16 days or so, there were tremendous flickers of hope. In terms of the future, there is hope of a cause for unity.”

An excerpt from the latest book by Katie Nicholl, “The New Royals,” reads as follows:  “They wanted to find a compromise whereby they could live part of the year abroad but carry out some royal duties at home. No such compromise was found.

“Crucially, it was the Queen who took the view that unless the couple were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the Royal Family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties.”

Also Read

King Charles Updates Royal Family’s Social Media Mourning Ends
King Charles Updates Royal Family’s Social Media Mourning Ends

The Royal Family has updated their social media profiles to reflect the...

