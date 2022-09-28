King Charles ready to ‘clear the air’ with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex reportedly asked King Charles III to meet her one-on-one.

Neil Sean made the revelation prior to Meghan and Harry’s trip to California.

There are rumours that Meghan may visit the UK in November to accept an honour for her charitable work.

Meghan Markle requested a “one-on-one” meeting with King Charles so that they could “clear the air,” and it is anticipated that he will do so.

When Meghan returns to the UK in November for an award, King Charles, Prince Harry, and others may try to patch things up.

The Daily Star said that Meghan and Harry would take advantage of their visit to the UK to make amends with the incoming king, citing royal authority Neil Sean.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil Sean said, “They want to pick up the opportunity to reconnect with His Majesty King Charles… They really want to see if they can get together and paint a more consolidated picture for people here in the United Kingdom and around the world.”

Prior to Meghan and Harry’s departure to California last week, Neil Sean had made the startling admission that the Duchess of Sussex reportedly asked King Charles III to meet with her to discuss the crucial royal issue.

In a “formal letter,” she put her request in writing.

Whether Meghan will actually show up for the event is still up in the air.

