King Charles really ‘need’ Prince Harry after Queen’s demise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘huge assets’ to the royal family, a royal biographer says.

They still have “young appeal” that was “very, very potent in the country”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are important for the continuation of his reign.

Given how ‘important’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are for the continuation of his reign, according to reports, royal experts have called attention to the ‘desperation’ King Charles must feel regarding their return to the UK.

Tina Brown, a royal novelist and biographer, revealed this during a conversation with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

She began by sharing her personal perspective, saying, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually.”

Before coming to a conclusion, she said that “Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire” and that they still have the “young appeal that was very, very potent in the country.”

