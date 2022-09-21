Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles really ‘need’ Prince Harry after Queen’s demise

King Charles really ‘need’ Prince Harry after Queen’s demise

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles really ‘need’ Prince Harry after Queen’s demise
Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘huge assets’ to the royal family, a royal biographer says.
  • They still have “young appeal” that was “very, very potent in the country”.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are important for the continuation of his reign.
Advertisement

Given how ‘important’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are for the continuation of his reign, according to reports, royal experts have called attention to the ‘desperation’ King Charles must feel regarding their return to the UK.

Tina Brown, a royal novelist and biographer, revealed this during a conversation with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

She began by sharing her personal perspective, saying, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually.”

Before coming to a conclusion, she said that “Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire” and that they still have the “young appeal that was very, very potent in the country.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle spotted with a baby bump
Meghan Markle spotted with a baby bump

There were times of unadulterated feeling amidst the formality and meticulous choreography....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story