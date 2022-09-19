King Charles shows gratitude to public ahead Queen’s funeral

The body of Queen Elizabeth II has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan among dignitaries who paid their respects.

Britain observed a moment of silence on Sunday as a respect to Queen Elizabeth.

In a statement of gratitude on the eve of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s big state burial, King Charles III said he had been “moved beyond measure” by the outpouring of public grief following her passing.

The offers of sympathy and support from Britain and throughout the world, the King and Queen Consort Camilla stated, had “so deeply touched” them.

Prior to Monday’s departure, Britain observed a moment of silence on Sunday as a respect to Queen Elizabeth.

“We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he said in a statement.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

Since Wednesday night, the body of Queen Elizabeth has been lying in state on a catafalque in London’s venerable Westminster Hall.

Among the stream of dignitaries who paid respects at the late emperor’s casket were US President Joe Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan. Biden crossed himself and touched his heart as he stood on a gallery in the mediaeval hall.

French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho, and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg were among those who paid their respects. (AFP/Web Desk)

