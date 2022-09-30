King Charles to remove Prince Andrew from mostly all royal events

Queen Elizabeth II protected her son Prince Andrew following Virginia Giuffre scandal.

Prince William and Charles want to move past “scandals past and present”, says royal expert.

Nicholl: ‘As a mother as well as the Queen she did stand behind him until the end’.

There are claims that following the Virginia Giuffre incident, Queen Elizabeth II was guarding her disgraced son Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince William and King Charles share the same vision for the future of the monarchy and want to exclude Prince Andrew from royal occasions in order to move past “scandals past and present.”

Nicholl said: ‘I think the Queen was protecting him. I had sources very close to the Queen who said she asked Andrew what had happened and put him on the spot.

‘He said he was innocent, and as a mother as well as the Queen she did stand behind him until the end.

“What will happen now is interesting. We’ve seen Andrew be a key part of the royal mourning period but I don’t think we’re going to see much of him – if anything – now.”

According to Nicholl, who was reported by The Daily Mail, “Charles is focused on the future of the Royal Family and his reign. He’s not going to want that to be affected by scandals past or present. There will be a real streamlining that we will see played out in real time.”

