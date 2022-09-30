Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • King Charles to remove Prince Andrew from mostly all royal events
King Charles to remove Prince Andrew from mostly all royal events

King Charles to remove Prince Andrew from mostly all royal events

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles to remove Prince Andrew from mostly all royal events

King Charles ready to shake hands with Prince Andrew

Advertisement
  • Queen Elizabeth II protected her son Prince Andrew following Virginia Giuffre scandal.
  • Prince William and Charles want to move past “scandals past and present”, says royal expert.
  • Nicholl: ‘As a mother as well as the Queen she did stand behind him until the end’.
Advertisement

There are claims that following the Virginia Giuffre incident, Queen Elizabeth II was guarding her disgraced son Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince William and King Charles share the same vision for the future of the monarchy and want to exclude Prince Andrew from royal occasions in order to move past “scandals past and present.”

Nicholl said: ‘I think the Queen was protecting him. I had sources very close to the Queen who said she asked Andrew what had happened and put him on the spot.

‘He said he was innocent, and as a mother as well as the Queen she did stand behind him until the end.

“What will happen now is interesting. We’ve seen Andrew be a key part of the royal mourning period but I don’t think we’re going to see much of him – if anything – now.”

According to Nicholl, who was reported by The Daily Mail,  “Charles is focused on the future of the Royal Family and his reign. He’s not going to want that to be affected by scandals past or present. There will be a real streamlining that we will see played out in real time.”

Advertisement

Also Read

UK to drown in King Charles coronation expenses amid crisis
UK to drown in King Charles coronation expenses amid crisis

The coronation of King Charles III is anticipated to take place on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Events News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Prince Harry says he 'couldn't cry over Princess Diana's death'
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Abhay Deol on Pathaan row; calls the world ‘polarised’
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Prince Harry's Taliban statements 'wrong on every level': Defence Secretary
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Babil Khan talks about his state on dad Irrfan Khan's death
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Urvashi Rautela shares glimpse of hospital where Rishabh Pant is
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Suniel Shetty tells Yogi boycott B-town trends can end with his help
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story