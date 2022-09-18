Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles to snatch privileges from Prince Harry and Andrew

King Charles to snatch privileges from Prince Harry and Andrew

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles to snatch privileges from Prince Harry and Andrew

King Charles to snatch privileges from Prince Harry and Andrew

Advertisement
  • The Duke of York, the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice would be relieved of their duties.
  • Many individuals claimed that if the Queen were still alive, she would not approve of the measure.
  • “This is excellent news,” Richard Eden said.
Advertisement

According to The Telegraph, King Charles wants to change the statute governing who can serve as his official stand-in.

Days after Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch, the newspaper said that “The move would see the Duke of York, the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice all relieved of their duties as official stand-ins for the sovereign, should he be indisposed.”

Many individuals claimed that if the Queen were still alive, she would not approve of the measure.

Journalist for the Daily Mail Richard Eden stated of the report, “This is excellent news.”

Also Read

King Charles allows Andrew to stand guard around queen’s coffin
King Charles allows Andrew to stand guard around queen’s coffin

The "Vigil of the Princes" took place in London's Westminster Hall where...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story