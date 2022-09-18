King Charles to snatch privileges from Prince Harry and Andrew

King Charles allows Andrew to stand guard around queen’s coffin
The "Vigil of the Princes" took place in London's Westminster Hall where...
According to The Telegraph, King Charles wants to change the statute governing who can serve as his official stand-in.
Days after Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch, the newspaper said that “The move would see the Duke of York, the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice all relieved of their duties as official stand-ins for the sovereign, should he be indisposed.”
Many individuals claimed that if the Queen were still alive, she would not approve of the measure.
Journalist for the Daily Mail Richard Eden stated of the report, “This is excellent news.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.