King Charles to snatch privileges from Prince Harry and Andrew

The Duke of York, the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice would be relieved of their duties.

Many individuals claimed that if the Queen were still alive, she would not approve of the measure.

“This is excellent news,” Richard Eden said.

Advertisement

According to The Telegraph, King Charles wants to change the statute governing who can serve as his official stand-in.

Days after Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as monarch, the newspaper said that “The move would see the Duke of York, the Duke of Sussex and Princess Beatrice all relieved of their duties as official stand-ins for the sovereign, should he be indisposed.”

Many individuals claimed that if the Queen were still alive, she would not approve of the measure.

Journalist for the Daily Mail Richard Eden stated of the report, “This is excellent news.”

Also Read King Charles allows Andrew to stand guard around queen’s coffin The "Vigil of the Princes" took place in London's Westminster Hall where...