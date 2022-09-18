King Charles trolled for getting frustrated at work: Give him a Break

It is important to humanize King Charles facing difficulties in his new role.

The 73-year-old is emotionally exhausted and in need of a break.

Grief can do strange things to people, which is why we need to ‘give him a break’.

According to author Coleen Nolan, it is important to humanize King Charles facing difficulties in his new role.

The 73-year-old, who unexpectedly became the monarch of Britain, is emotionally exhausted and in need of a break as a result of his mother’s untimely passing and the responsibilities that have followed.

Ms Nolan says: “Seeing the royals grieve for the Queen in public this week got me thinking about empathy. Grief can do strange things to people, which is why I think we need to give Charles a break over the pen fiasco.

“Yes, the optics weren’t great, as he angrily gestured to an aide to remove a tray of pens from his desk so he could sign official documents.

“He looked a little like a spoiled child who’s used to having everything done for him. Of course, if you’re brought up to be King, then you are used to an army of servants running your entire life for you.

“He is now the King, but he’s also a human being, trying to hold it all together during one of the most stressful and momentous weeks of his life. Maybe the tray of pens was the straw that broke the camel’s back; the little annoyance that sent him over the edge.”

In the past, Charles held the record for the longest tenured Prince of Wales in British history. He was crowned king last week following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

