Last person who paid respect to Queen Elizabeth felt ‘honour’

Christina Heerey was the final mourner to visit Queen Elizabeth as she lay in state.

She said she was “extremely proud” to honour the monarch.

An estimated 400,000 mourners had lined up for five days to see her at Westminster Abbey.

The final mourner to visit Queen Elizabeth as she lay in state at Westminster Abbey was overtaken by emotion.

Speaking to Sky News, Christina Heerey said she was “extremely proud” to have the chance to honour the monarch to whom she “swore my allegiance.”

Heerey was the last mourner in the line, which had been backed up for the preceding five days by an estimated 400,000 mourners.

“I currently serve in the Royal Air Force so to be able to do that on behalf of the Royal Air Force and a female to an amazing lady that will never be replaced, it was an honour.,” she told the outlet.

“Obviously, I swore my allegiance to her and I just feel very proud being in the Air Force and being one of her subjects for her,” she added.

“Walking into the hall the first time…I felt that I needed to go through again, so I just obviously came through last of all then,” she said.

“It’s so quick and it’s so momentous. I didn’t feel as though I’d done it justice.”

“I just felt very proud that I was there and just very honoured, very honoured that I was given the privilege to go through again and obviously be the last person. I didn’t realise it was going to be like this,” Heerey added.

