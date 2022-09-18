Little Prince George maybe attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Prince George, 9, is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Advisers have advised the future Prince and Princess of Wales to allow him to attend the burial.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, may attend the funeral, according to the most recent sources.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

As well as speculating on whether Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren would attend the burial tomorrow, royal specialists and commentators have also been doing so.

In order to convey a “strong and symbolic” statement to the country, senior royal advisors have advised the future Prince and Princess of Wales to allow Prince George to attend the burial.

Prince George, who is nine years old and just started his first year of secondary school, is the monarchy’s future because he is currently second in line for the throne.

Royal advisors have advised Prince William and Kate that having the young Prince attend the late monarch’s funeral will be seen favorably by the general population.

Courtiers want Prince George to attend the funeral in some manner, the Daily Mail reports, “if only to reassure the people of the order of succession.”

Added by a different palace source “It’s currently under discussion. No decision has been made yet.”

The children of Prince William and Kate have also not been spotted in public since the announcement of the Queen’s passing on Thursday, September 8.

