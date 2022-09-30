Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
London Mayor criticized for ruling out late Queen Elizabeth statue

London Mayor criticized for ruling out late Queen Elizabeth statue

Articles
Advertisement
London Mayor criticized for ruling out late Queen Elizabeth statue

Queen Elizabeth’s bridesmaid will attend coronation of Charles

Advertisement
  • A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth has apparently been rejected by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
  • Critics are posting Graham’s comments on social media networks.
  • The Queen passed away earlier this month at the age of 96, and Charles was crowned king.
Advertisement

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth on the fourth pillar of Trafalgar Square has apparently been rejected by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, drawing criticism from critics who support the monarchy.

“Sadiq Khan seems to think that London is his. Don’t you dare tell us that we can’t have a statue of the Queen, because the people of this country want it,” said Mike Graham on TalkTV.

As a kind of protest against the mayor, Royal supporters are posting Graham’s comments on social media networks.

At the age of 96, the Queen passed away earlier this month. After his mother passed away, Charles was crowned king of England.

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth death certificate discloses facts of her passing
Queen Elizabeth death certificate discloses facts of her passing

The Queen's death was recorded in Aberdeenshire on September 16. The 96-year-old...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story