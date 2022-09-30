London Mayor criticized for ruling out late Queen Elizabeth statue

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth has apparently been rejected by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

A statue of the late Queen Elizabeth on the fourth pillar of Trafalgar Square has apparently been rejected by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, drawing criticism from critics who support the monarchy.

“Sadiq Khan seems to think that London is his. Don’t you dare tell us that we can’t have a statue of the Queen, because the people of this country want it,” said Mike Graham on TalkTV.

As a kind of protest against the mayor, Royal supporters are posting Graham’s comments on social media networks.

