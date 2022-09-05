Meghan Markle ‘disappoints’ the royal family before her visit to the UK
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is said to have 'disappointed' the royal...
After Mariah Carey commented on her participation on Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV host Piers Morgan made fun of the singer.
Taking to Twitter, Mariah wrote ,”Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”
Morgan mocked the singer by quoting her tweet and saying, “When Mariah Carey calls you a Diva, you really must be a piece of work.”
