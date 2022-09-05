Advertisement
Mariah Carey is criticised by Piers Morgan for referring to Meghan Markle as a diva

Articles
After Mariah Carey commented on her participation on Meghan Markle’s podcast, TV host Piers Morgan made fun of the singer.

Taking to Twitter, Mariah wrote ,”Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about “The Duality of Diva.” Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!”

Morgan mocked the singer by quoting her tweet and saying, “When Mariah Carey calls you a Diva, you really must be a piece of work.”

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

