Many experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of having “anterior motives” for visiting the UK again, claiming that they wanted to please “the one that writes their checks.”

In her most recent interview with the Daily Star, royal analyst Kinsey Schofield made this assertion.

I do think that Meghan was probably excited about this trip, the ToDiForDaily podcast host said in his opening statement to the publication.

“I think this is one of those occasions when actually Meghan is enthusiastic about travelling to the UK because this is her opportunity to shine,” she continued.

The commentator and TV host also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only came to the UK because they “need content,” not for any other reason.

“Let’s not forget that there are many demands placed on Spotify and Netflix, therefore they must produce material. I do wonder if the incentive eventually is to create content and to continue to raise themselves.”

She said, “They are visiting because they need to have that link to the Royal Family to keep monetizing their brand.” before adding her final words.

