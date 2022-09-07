Advertisement
date 2022-09-07
Meghan and Harry receives 'too much' attention in Germany

Articles
Meghan and Harry receiving ‘too much’ attention in Germany

  • The amount of attention the royal couple have attracted is upsetting to royal enthusiasts and specialists.
  • The host nations were condemned by Ryal biographer Angela Levin for welcoming the couple.
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s international tour to the UK and Germany is in the news.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s international tour to the UK and Germany is in the news. The amount of attention the pair has attracted during their tour is upsetting to royal enthusiasts and specialists.

The host nations were condemned by Ryal biographer Angela Levin for welcoming the couple.

She said, ‘With the world in turmoil how have young ‘leaders’ from 190 countries been able to pay £1000 a day for 3 days at this One Young World gathering? Who has helped them afford it, plus travel and accommodation?

She added, “Why are Harry and Meghan being treated ‘like heads of state’ in Germany and why has the red carpet been rolled out? They are now ordinary citizens and only represent themselves. Something Harry wanted so badly. Countries should behave accordingly.”

Responding to Levin, Marlene Koinig, an expert on European royal families, said “The red carpet is also rolled out for celebrities not saying Harry and Meghan are celebrities but have you ever watched an award show. Other people also walked down the red carpet at the Invictus games which harry found it. just stop the vitriol.”

