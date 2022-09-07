Meghan and Harry “require” the UK to produce more Netlfix content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism.

They have attempted to use UK visit as a personal gain.

This assertion was made by royal specialist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism for attempting to use a visit to the UK to further their “personal gain” by the Royal Family.

This assertion was made by royal specialist Kinsey Schofield during an interview with the Daily Star.

She continued by confessing, “I do think that Meghan was probably pleased about this vacation. Meghan is clearly pleased to visit the UK in this instance since it’s her chance to shine, in my opinion.

“Let’s not forget that there are many demands placed on Spotify and Netflix, therefore they must produce material. I sometimes wonder if the main driving force is to provide material and advance personally.

Before putting an end to her statement, Ms. Kinsey added a bit of wit, saying, “They are visiting because they need that relationship to the Royal Family to continue monetizing their brand.”

