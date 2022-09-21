Meghan and Prince Harry bonding with Kate and William’s kids

Meghan and Harry’s warm relationship with their niece and nephew was clear to observe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are flying back to the U.S. soon.

Monday’s poignant farewell to the Queen at her funeral brought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back together with the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, seemed to mix with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family members.

Throughout the heartbreaking day, Meghan and Harry’s warm relationship with their niece and nephew was clear to observe.

Charlotte was spotted turning around to look at her aunt Meghan at one point, and the older woman smiled at the little girl.

The Duke and Charlotte were seated next to one another at the Windsor committal service, and the two were seen talking and smiling at St. George’s Chapel.

The couple has been in the UK since the Queen’s death on September 8 and has joined their family for a number of public events throughout the ten-day period of grief. This includes seeing William and Kate again on September 10, two days after the Queen passed away, when the couples went to Windsor Castle to see floral tributes.

As they are doubtless missing their two small children, Archie and Lilibet, Meghan and Harry would soon take a plane back to the US.

