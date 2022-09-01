Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie is ready to go back to school

His mother, Meghan, also gave numerous updates about her family’s life in Montecito, California.

She talks about how Archie brings “a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates.”

Allison P. Davis had a thorough interview with Archie for the New York Times website that focuses on women’s concerns, during which it was discovered that Archie had already returned to school and, more crucially, was prepared to start attending classes for a full day.

Following the publication of her interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle gained notoriety on Monday and delighted fans with numerous updates about her family’s life in Montecito.

A “update letter from his teacher,” according to the interviewer who went with Meghan to pick up the child from school, states that the child had a wonderful day despite not eating his sandwich and is ready to start going for full days rather than half days.

Many updates on how Harry and Meghan are raising their children are given during the interview, including the value of instilling etiquette in them, educating Archie about homelessness, and how the three-year-old brings “a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates.”

Archie, who has curly ginger hair like his dad, also goes to birthday celebrations for his classmates with his mother, who isn’t afraid to participate in the fun.

