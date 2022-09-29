Advertisement
Meghan Markel’s appearance on magazine cover put on hold

Meghan Markel’s appearance on magazine cover put on hold

Meghan Markel’s appearance on magazine cover put on hold

Meghan Markle ridiculed for ‘airing dirty laundry’ on TV

  • Meghan Markle’s presence on the cover of this year’s Power of Women magazine has been postponed.
  • The decision was reportedly made “out of respect” for Queen Elizabeth.
  • Meghan Markle was honoured as one of Variety’s “Power of Women” honorees.
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle was honoured as one of Variety’s “Power of Women” honorees. However, when the journal published the list on social media, her name was missing, which alarmed her supporters.

Meghan’s presence has been postponed, according Variety, “out of respect” for Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ana DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen, and Malala were among the other A-list celebrities to grace the special covers.

