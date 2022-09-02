Advertisement
Meghan Markle, a “American woman,” is driving everyone crazy: “Shocking”

Articles
Meghan Markle under fire over racism allegations

  • After causing harm to her own family, Meghan Markle is accused of endangering the sanctity of the royal family.
  • Princess Diana’s designer has made a new revelation and called out the Duchess of Sussex for her “shocking” action.

Speaking to GB News, David Emanuel said: “We’ve got Prince William who’s doing a splendid job and we’ve got Harry Windsor in America with an American woman who is driving everybody nuts.”

Emanuel added that Meghan had “messed up her own family, now she’s over here trying to mess up the Royal Family”.

“It’s shocking,” he concluded.

When asked if Diana has approved of Megxit, Emanuel confessed: “I think she would be deeply shocked,” the designer said.

“I think if she was alive it wouldn’t have happened with the two brothers. She wouldn’t have allowed it. She’d have smoothed the waters,” he concluded.

