Do you think Meghan Markle is the “next Amber Heard”?
Royal admirers who believe Meghan Markle is 'manipulating' Prince Harry to bring...
Speaking to GB News, David Emanuel said: “We’ve got Prince William who’s doing a splendid job and we’ve got Harry Windsor in America with an American woman who is driving everybody nuts.”
Emanuel added that Meghan had “messed up her own family, now she’s over here trying to mess up the Royal Family”.
“It’s shocking,” he concluded.
When asked if Diana has approved of Megxit, Emanuel confessed: “I think she would be deeply shocked,” the designer said.
“I think if she was alive it wouldn’t have happened with the two brothers. She wouldn’t have allowed it. She’d have smoothed the waters,” he concluded.
