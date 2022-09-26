Meghan Markle accused of being a “bare-faced liar”

Valerie from West Lothian called Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, “a bare-faced liar”.

On Sunday morning, caller Valerie and TalkTV presenter Darryl Morris had a fight after Valerie called Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, “a bare-faced liar” during the guest’s joke segment.

When asked why the UK is “obsessed” with the Duchess of Sussex, the host invited viewers to call in and voice their opinions.

But after Valerie from West Lothian went off on the former Suits actor, the presenter intervened to protect Archie and Lilibet’s mother.

In order to find out Valerie’s opinion of Meghan, Darryl spoke with her after his initial caller.

She acknowledged that she had seen the wedding of Harry and William’s parents, saying, “It’s not so much about being anti-Meghan.”

Darryl questioned what the caller meant, to which she said, “Meghan, she doesn’t bring anything good.”

“We welcomed her with open arms because she married Harry,” Valerie added as the host hit back: “Well her argument was that she wasn’t welcomed with open arms.

“You may feel like that, Valerie, and good for you.”

The caller continued by bringing up Meghan’s family situation and asserting that the duchess wasn’t pleased with it.

“Just because she doesn’t have her family around her, doesn’t mean to say Harry has to have no family either.”

“Has she said that?” the host interrupted as Valerie replied: “It seems to be that way.”

Darryl said, trying to stay on topic: “I fall into this trap where I sort of become pro-Meghan, and I end up arguing in favour of Meghan as we try to navigate our way through the reasons why the UK are obsessed with Meghan.

“What it seems like you’re telling me, Valerie is that in your mind you feel as though she has changed the dynamic of the institution.”

The caller kept going on and on about how Meghan had said she didn’t know who Harry was during the Oprah Winfrey interview.

“But then she said Diana was one of her favourite people,” she fumed. “How can Diana be her favourite people when she didn’t know who Harry was?”

“She’s a bare-faced liar,” the caller later raged.

