Meghan Markle and Harry are “far more genuine”

With their magnetism, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to have captured the hearts of Germans.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Düsseldorf this week, they were greeted by a throng of supporters.

A German native named Laura made positive comments about the royal couple while among the attendees at the town hall. Since then, the video has gained a lot of online popularity.

“I believe they’re fantastic and far more sincere than Kate and William, in my opinion. In a popular video, Laura, a local German, declares, “I’m more on Harry and Meghan’s side.

“The way she explicitly said that she is on Team Harry and Meghan in simple German! made no space for guesses! “on twitterati, observed

Another supporter stated, “She speaks for everyone who can honestly perceive that Harry and Meghan were treated unfairly.

As they went past admirers, Meghan and Harry shook hands and conversed with them.

Additionally, Meghan shared selfies with onlookers who had gathered in the heat to see the California royals.

