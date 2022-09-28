Meghan Markle and Harry wanted to hide their son Archie

King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be able to rejoin the royal...
The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s firstborn Archie was kept under wraps. According to a royal specialist, the pair was obsessed with protecting Archie’s birth information.
According to Kinsey Schofield of Fox News, Meghan Markle “thought the entire ordeal was barbaric” and did not want to be involved in the media frenzy around the birth of her first kid.
According to the expert, “Meghan originally didn’t even want to have the baby in a hospital.”
Meghan had expressed interest in having a home birth, but Schofield said she had been “told there could be too many complications as it was a geriatric pregnancy,” which is a pregnancy in a woman over the age of 35.
After Meghan Markle and Harry left their positions as prominent members of the British royal family, they welcomed their second child, a daughter, in California.
