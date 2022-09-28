Meghan Markle and Harry wanted to hide their son Archie

What did Meghan Markle ‘whispered’ in Archie’s ears immediately after birth?

The birth of Prince Harry’s first child Archie was kept under wraps.

Meghan Markle thought the process was “barbaric” and didn’t want to be involved in the media frenzy.

The couple had their second child in California after leaving the British royal family.

The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s firstborn Archie was kept under wraps. According to a royal specialist, the pair was obsessed with protecting Archie’s birth information.

According to Kinsey Schofield of Fox News, Meghan Markle “thought the entire ordeal was barbaric” and did not want to be involved in the media frenzy around the birth of her first kid.

According to the expert, “Meghan originally didn’t even want to have the baby in a hospital.”

Meghan had expressed interest in having a home birth, but Schofield said she had been “told there could be too many complications as it was a geriatric pregnancy,” which is a pregnancy in a woman over the age of 35.

After Meghan Markle and Harry left their positions as prominent members of the British royal family, they welcomed their second child, a daughter, in California.

