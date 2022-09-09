The royal couple transformed the homepage of Archewell foundation’s website to single black page with a message written on it in white letters which read: “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022.”

Sadly, Queen Elizabeth passed away in the Scottish estate Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. She assumed the throne with the death of her father King George VI when she was 25 years old, becoming Britain’s longest-reigning queen and head of state for 70 years.

Also Read Queen ‘terrified’ over threat to line of succession The Queen has urged Prince William not to fly in helicopters with...

Her Majesty has received tributes from many members of the royal family. Ruler Charles III, who immediately succeeded his mother as king of the UK and the Commonwealth, also released a statement expressing his “most regret.”

The formal declaration from Buckingham Palace was also shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their social media accounts were modified to reflect their new titles as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.