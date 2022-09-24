Advertisement
  Royal Family
  Meghan Markle 'believes' she should have been paid for royal walkabouts
  • Meghan disliked going on royal outings and meeting new people, according to a former employee.
  • She didn’t see the value in shaking hands with people without receiving anything in return.
  • The Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Australia was “going down a storm,” a source said.
Apparently, Meghan Markle disliked going on royal outings and meeting new people, according to a former employee.

The Duchess of Sussex, who travelled to Australia with her husband Prince Harry for the first time, didn’t see the value in shaking hands with the people there without receiving anything in return.

Valentine Low writes in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers.”

Meghan said, “‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this,'” seeming irate.

According to a source, the couple’s trip to Australia was “going down a storm.”

