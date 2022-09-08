Meghan Markle comes under fire from Bethenny Frankel.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has come under fire from television personality Bethenny Frankel after she lambasted her in a recent TikTok video.

The 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York actress spoke on a social media platform about her thoughts on the Duchess’ most recent public appearances.

She referred to Markle as a “poor businessperson” and claimed that after resigning as the senior member of the royal family, Markle has “messed up” her life.

Frankel captioned her unfiltered video from Tuesday, which has more than 750,000 views, “Timing is Everything, don’t believe your own BS, and play chess not checkers.”

“She is a terrible, awful businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess,” the businesswoman was heard saying in the video. “She is overplaying her hand, painting herself into a corner, and becoming a woman without a nation.”

Frankel added that despite Markle having escaped a “bad situation” in the UK, she is currently “messing it up.”

She continued, “I recall discussing this before the Oprah interview and receiving death threats, losing significant business, and having many A-list individuals text me stating that they secretly agree with me.

In the video, she also referred to the duchess as “polarizing” and “not a smart business strategy.”

While Prince Harry and Markle are currently touring the UK, they will be present at a number of charitable events.

