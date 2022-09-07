Meghan Markle described as self-centered and absorbed

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism,.

She is described as “self-absorbed” and “self-centered.

These admissions were made by Ann Widdecombe.

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her remarks on being a role model, calling them “self-absorbed” and “self-centered.”

These admissions were made by Ann Widdecombe during her most recent interview with Jeremy Vine on Five.

She began by denouncing Meghan Markle as being “self-centered and preoccupied.”

Additionally, she was cited as adding, “If you ask me whether Meghan Markle is a role model, I’d say a role model of everything that you don’t want to be.”

She is highly self-centered, obnoxious, and she frequently has a very shaky relationship with the truth, which she claims to be her truth.

There are now truth and lie. There is no one person’s truth, she said.

The Duchess’ charitable tour, during which she discussed the “good and important” changes “needed across the globe,” sparked this attack.

