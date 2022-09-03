Meghan Markle ‘disappoints’ the royal family before her visit to the UK

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is said to have ‘disappointed’ the royal family in a recent interview with The Cut.

In the most recent episode of her Spotify podcast and in an interview with The Cut, Prince Harry’s girlfriend was direct and open about some parts of her life as a senior royal, which upset the Firm.

According to an informant, The ET “royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family — claiming a need for privacy — she continues to publicize family matters in public.”

According to the article, there has been a “break of confidence” between Archie and Lilibet’s mother.

Days before she and Prince Harry are scheduled to visit the UK, Meghan had an interview.

Even though Prince Charles certainly loves his son Prince Harry very much and wants to make amends with him, according to another report by the Daily Beast, it’s doubtful that the two will get back together anytime soon, especially in light of Meghan’s recent bombshell interview.