Meghan Markle discusses the novels she loved as a child

Sussex Duchess On the third instalment of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle discussed some of her childhood favorites.

Meghan mentioned on Mindy Kaling’s show that she adored the Archie comic books.

She noted that her son Archie’s name was not inspired by any of these, though.

“You know, I was that typical latchkey kid because my parents me to both worked and they’re immigrants and there was I think it all just like your personality, right like my personality loved freedom and so for me I love just being able to read you know and I was a kid, it was like established roots in this country make money,” Archie and Lilibet’s mother said.

“And also a latchkey kid and I think gosh I read a lot of Archie comic books.”

She said, “My son is not named after Archie comic books but I loved them.”

