Meghan Markle ever craved a “cookie-cutter” life?

The accusation against Meghan Markle is that she imagines and desires a “cookie-cutter looking perfect life.”

While discussing her “ugly duckling” phase, the Duchess revealed these details herself.

The disclosures were made on Meghan’s most recent Archetypes podcast episode with American actor Mindy Kailing.

In her opening statement, the former royal explained her reasoning for choosing the term and acknowledged that she often felt that she was merely “the intellectual one, not the pretty one.”

I always thought, well, I’m way more Betty than Veronica, so am I going to get the guy one day? she continued, making a reference to an Archie comic book.

She explained to Mindy Kailing, “I was always a little bit of a loner and pretty bashful and didn’t know where I belonged in.

