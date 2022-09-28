Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle expected to reunite with royal family in November
Meghan Markle is accused of discrediting her parents

  • Meghan Markle will likely visit the royal family when she returns to the UK in November.
  • She’ll travel alone to accept an honour for her charitable work.
  • The GQ Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for September, but it was moved to November.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will likely visit the royal family when she returns to the UK in November.

Marie Claire reported that Meghan would leave Prince Harry and their kids Lilibet and Archie behind and travel to the UK alone in order to accept an honour for her charitable work.

Meghan will be making her first trip to the UK after spending a lot of time there when Queen Elizabeth passed away.

The GQ Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for September, but it was moved to November because the Duchess of Sussex needed to attend.

The article states that “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her.” The Sun is cited in the claim.

Meghan still hasn’t said for sure if she’ll be there in person.

