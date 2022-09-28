Advertisement
  Meghan Markle foretold son Archie Harrison will be a 'spoilt brat'
Meghan Markle foretold son Archie Harrison will be a ‘spoilt brat’

Royal titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids at risk

  • The toddler from Sussex needs to form relationships with his uncle Prince William and his children.
  • Archie Harrison would find it difficult to fit in if he avoids the royal family.
  • “Archie will become one of those spoilt brat children, won’t he?
Archie Harrison, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, would find it difficult to fit in if he avoids the royal family.

The toddler from Sussex needs to form relationships with his uncle Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, according to royal authority Angela Mollard.

Ms Mollard said: “Is Archie growing up seeing Charlotte, George and Louis?

“They’re clearly not because they’re having no connection with them.

“Unless behind the scenes there’s some repair going on.

“But Harry making the comment that he and his brother are going in different directions has huge ramifications not just for themselves but the children.

“When you’re a royal and you can’t just go knock on your next door friends door and go and have play your cousins actually matter, they matter a lot.

“I hope that they can resolve it.

“Otherwise Archie will become one of those spoilt brat children, won’t he?

“You need to knock around with your cousins,” Ms Mollard concluded.

