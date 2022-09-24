Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry an ultimatum

Experts says royal exit of Meghan Markle and harry was a mistake

A new book claims that Meghan Markle offered Prince Harry an ultimatum.

She allegedly threatened to break up with him if he didn’t publicly announce their relationship.

Harry was in panic. She’s going to dump me, he was saying in panic, the book states.

Advertisement

After they began dating, Meghan Markle allegedly offered Prince Harry an ultimatum over the status of their relationship, according to writer Valentine Low’s new book.

He claimed that Meghan Markle threatened to end their relationship if the Duke of Sussex did not publicly announce their relationship and requested him to do so.

“She was saying, ‘if you don’t put out a statement confirming I am your girlfriend, I am going to break up with you,” the book said.

In a source citation, the author stated, “Harry was in panic.”.

She’s going to dump me, he was saying in panic.”

Also Read Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’ One of the royal service members was scolded angrily by Meghan Markle...