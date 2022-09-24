Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry an ultimatum

Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry an ultimatum

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle gave Prince Harry an ultimatum

Experts says royal exit of Meghan Markle and harry was a mistake

Advertisement
  • A new book claims that Meghan Markle offered Prince Harry an ultimatum.
  • She allegedly threatened to break up with him if he didn’t publicly announce their relationship.
  • Harry was in panic. She’s going to dump me, he was saying in panic, the book states.
Advertisement

After they began dating, Meghan Markle allegedly offered Prince Harry an ultimatum over the status of their relationship, according to writer Valentine Low’s new book.

He claimed that Meghan Markle threatened to end their relationship if the Duke of Sussex did not publicly announce their relationship and requested him to do so.

“She was saying, ‘if you don’t put out a statement confirming I am your girlfriend, I am going to break up with you,” the book said.

In a source citation, the author stated, “Harry was in panic.”.

She’s going to dump me, he was saying in panic.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’
Meghan Markle screamed at staff for ‘letting her down’

One of the royal service members was scolded angrily by Meghan Markle...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gwendlyn Brown stands behind her father Kody Brown after split
Gwendlyn Brown stands behind her father Kody Brown after split
Watch: Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor luscious moment with grandson
Watch: Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor luscious moment with grandson
Glennon Doyle share the details about her eating disorder
Glennon Doyle share the details about her eating disorder
Elizabeth Hurley is dressed in a bejewelled, bare catsuit
Elizabeth Hurley is dressed in a bejewelled, bare catsuit
Adorable pictures of Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa Mayon ceremony
Adorable pictures of Shahid Afridi's daughter Aqsa Mayon ceremony
Angela Simmons confirms relationship with Yo Gotti
Angela Simmons confirms relationship with Yo Gotti
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story