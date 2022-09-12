Advertisement
Meghan Markle goes viral for behaving rudely to palace servants

Meghan Markle goes viral for behaving rudely to palace servants

Due to allegations that the Duchess of Sussex treated a palace aide harshly, Meghan Markle has become extremely popular on social media.

The Suits alum welcomed a crowd of grievers gathered outside Windsor Castle on September 10 along with her spouse Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.

Meghan may be seen holding a bouquet of pink roses in a video from the event that has been going viral on Twitter.

The Duchess swiftly spins around with an annoyed expression on her face as an attendant asks her something from behind while she converses with the mourners, according to netizens.

After pointing in one direction and speaking to the assistant, Meghan smiles and returns to the crowd.

