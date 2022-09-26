Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle, Harry Megxit through email approach gone wrong

Articles
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Christmas 2019 apart from the rest of the Royal Family.
  • Prince Harry allegedly sent his father King Charles III an email outlining his displeasure.
  • The response they received would “require a proper family conversation.”
According to a recent book, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attempted to start Megxit by sending a letter to King Charles, but the response they got “went down incredibly badly.”

According to the book written by Valentine Low, the couple and their son Archie spent Christmas 2019 apart from the rest of the Royal Family in Canada.

Before they came back from their vacation, according to Valentine Low, Harry allegedly sent his father King Charles III an email outlining their displeasure.

The response they received would “require a proper family conversation,” but Harry seemed to be”under the impression that they could just sort it out by email before he and Meghan got back to London on January 6″.

In her review of the book, royal biographer Angela Levin remarked,  “A modern day Pandora’s box opened by Valentine Low’s magnetic book Courtiers, will shock some but not others who felt uneasy from the beginning.”

