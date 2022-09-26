Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘hazed’ by the royal family

Meghan Markle ‘hazed’ by the royal family

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘hazed’ by the royal family

Meghan Markle ‘hazed’ by the royal family

Advertisement
  • Christina Oxenberg is a cousin of King Charles III.
  • She claimed that the royal family had previously “hazed” Meghan Markle and made fun of Kate Middleton.
  • Only those who are “tough as nails” tend to survive in the British royal family, she said.
Advertisement

Christina Oxenberg, a cousin of King Charles III, claimed that the royal family had previously “hazed” Meghan Markle and made fun of Kate Middleton.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, what you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing,” claimed Christina Oxenberg.

“If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

Only those who are “tough as nails” tend to survive in the British royal family, according to a member of the new King’s entourage who spoke candidly with The Post.

Also Read

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received unexpected response after mailing King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received unexpected response after mailing King Charles

The couple spent Christmas 2019 in Canada with their son Archie, apart...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story