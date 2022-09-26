Meghan Markle ‘hazed’ by the royal family

Christina Oxenberg is a cousin of King Charles III.

She claimed that the royal family had previously “hazed” Meghan Markle and made fun of Kate Middleton.

Christina Oxenberg, a cousin of King Charles III, claimed that the royal family had previously “hazed” Meghan Markle and made fun of Kate Middleton.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, what you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing,” claimed Christina Oxenberg.

“If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

