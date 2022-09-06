Advertisement
Meghan Markle is let down by Prince Harry’s ‘anxious-looking’ entrance in Manchester

Articles
An expert in body language is examining Prince Harry’s tense expressions at Meghan Markle’s Manchester concert.

Judi James, in an interview with an agency, describes how Meghan flourished upon her return to the UK while the Duke of Sussex appeared unconfident.

“Meghan’s stunning red outfit announced the fact that it was her gig tonight and her elegance and confident body language was in contrast to Harry’s more anxious-looking rituals,” she said.

“The couple arrived like rock stars and left receiving hugs and doing selfies.

“It was Meghan’s night tonight and it will be interesting to see if she adopts a similarly lower profile like Harry when he takes his turn at the lectern,” added Judi.

For the One Young World Summit opening ceremony, which the duchess has been a part of since 2014, Harry and Meghan travelled from London Euston to Manchester.

