Meghan Markle is reportedly “going nuclear” with the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s podcast popularity dying down
Experts suggest Meghan Markle may be entering podcast exile. Serena Williams' podcast...
She began by writing, “What’s so clear about this interview – and the stylish photoshoot that accompanies it – is that it’s exactly what Meghan thought she would be able to do when she joined the Royal Family.”
“It’s what she grew up with, aspired to and had started to get a tiny taste of when she met Harry. There’s nothing wrong about that whatsoever.”
“But this glossy, access-all-areas, thrusting a basket of home-grown fruit and vegetables (and a jar of ‘Lili’ jam) into the arms of your interviewer-style of publicity is not what our tweeds in the country and Tupperware boxes in the pantry Royal Family is about.”
“Instead of accepting that, she – with Harry as a more than willing co-conspirator – decided to take the nuclear option.” the analyst continued before drawing to a close.
