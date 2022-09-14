Advertisement
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to avenge the Royals

  • Meghan Markle has been plotting her revenge for months, sources tell Heatworld.
  • Anyone who stands in her way “risks their wrath,” an insider says.
  • The Duchess is adamant on never “going to back down or silence herself”, they say.
Before the Queen’s death, sources explain Meghan Markle’s supposedly sophisticated plot to exact retribution on the Royal Family.

An informed insider with ties to Heatworld revealed details about Meghan Markle’s plans.

The Duchess of Sussex  “is relishing this – she’s been plotting her revenge for months.” they admitted to say as their opening statement.

“She and Harry have been biding their time and resisting the temptation to hit back at a lot of people who have caused them anguish, but the gloves are off now.”

At the same time, however, added that the Duchess seems adamant on never “going to back down or silence herself – she already has plenty more things ready to say that are going to raise eyebrows.”

“Meghan is acutely aware that the vast majority of critics won’t change their opinions about her, and that’s just something she and Harry have to learn to live with. But she doesn’t care, because she finally has a platform with this podcast and TV show.”

“She and Harry can now control their narrative, and pick off their enemies one by one, totally on their own terms and without censorship. Anyone who stands in their way risks their wrath, it’s as simple as that.”

