Meghan Markle, Kate ignore each other at tributes for Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for royal walkabout.

The pair were spotted exiting the same side of the car, but Kate moved to the opposite side.

Some reports claim they didn’t speak to one another during the hour-long engagement.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for Sunday’s royal walkabout, they astounded the royal fans.

Prince William reportedly invited his brother and Meghan Markle to go with him and Kate Middleton to see the Queen’s tributes.

The future queen Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly hardly recognized one another throughout the outing, proving they are not close friends.

When they arrived, the two were initially spotted exiting the same side of the car, but the Princess of Wales quickly shifted to the opposite side without waiting for Meghan to follow.

According to some reports, Meghan and Kate didn’t speak to one another at all during their hour-long engagement.

